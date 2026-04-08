Girard Man Arrested for Child Porn

By Gary Scott on April 8, 2026 at 6:40am

A Macoupin County man has been arrested in connection with a criminal investigation into child porn by Illinois State police.

48-year-old James Barnard of Girard has been arrested for possession of child sexual abuse materials involving a child under 13, and dissemination of child sexual abuse materials. Both are Class X felonies.

State police executed a warrant at Barnard’s residence on North Harrison April 1st. Officers then took Barnard into custody.

Special agents received a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, and initiated an investigation into Barnard’s activities.

Formal charges were filed by the Macoupin County state’s attorney’s office last Thursday. Barnard is being held at the Macoupin County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.