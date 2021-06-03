Girard Man Missing

Northern Macoupin County law enforcement is looking for an endangered man at this hour.

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office says 62-year-old Randy Kahl was last seen early Tuesday morning in the 100 block of West Mill Street in Girard. According to WICS, Kahl reportedly went outside and did not return. Kahl is reported to be very ill and he did not take his cell phone or any identification with him.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, red T-shirt, and pajama pants. Kahl is a white male, with gray hair, partially bald, with blue eyes. According to the sheriff’s department, Kahl no longer has a beard and has lost several pounds since the picture attached to this story was taken.

If anyone has any information into Kahl’s whereabouts, contact the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department at (217) 854-3135 or the Girard Police Department at (217) 627-3321.