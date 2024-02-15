Girard Man Sentenced For Burglary Charges in Macoupin Co.

A Girard man has been sentenced to prison in Macoupin County Circuit Court for a 2022 home invasion.

According to a press release from Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison, 35-year old Troy A. Jones pleaded guilty to a charge of residential burglary in front of Judge April Troemper on Monday.

In November 2022, a 9-1-1 call by a concerned citizen reported a suspicious individual looking into windows of residences in Girard. A Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department Detective responded to the call and upon arrival into the city, was told by a second call that a suspect, later identified as Jones, had broken into a home and was being held down by citizens in an effort to detain him for police. Jones was arrested and initially held on a $100,000 bond, which he posted the following month.

Jones had a previous burglary conviction in Sangamon County in 2013.

Jones was sentenced by Judge Troemper to 7 ½ years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 2 years of adult probation, and an undisclosed fine and restitution.