Girard Man Sentenced For Northwestern School District Van Theft

A Girard man is heading to the Illinois Department of Corrections after being found guilty of stealing a Macoupin County School District’s van.

34 year old Gregory A. Bolino of Girard was sentenced to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, ordered to pay a fine and over $5,800 in restitution for the January 26th theft of a Northwestern School District van off of the school district’s property in Palmyra.

In the early morning hours of January 26th, the district received a report that a 2009 Chevrolet van was stolen from the school district. Sheriff’s department investigators, with assistant from the Illinois Secretary of State Police, were able to recover the vehicle from a residence in Nilwood, where people had scrapped off the van’s Northwestern decals and were preparing to cut off parts according to court records.

According to the Alton Telegraph, Madison County Sheriff’s Department detective Ryan Dixon identified Bolino as a suspect who took possession of the vehicle from the people who initially stole the van. According to Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison, Bolino admitted driving the vehicle, knowing it was stolen and admitted to beginning to cut off the van’s catalytic converter for possible resale.