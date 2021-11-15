Girls Basketball/Carrollton Playoff Time

By Gary Scott on November 15, 2021 at 6:37am

The girls’ basketball season opens in the area tonight.

Carrollton plays at Gillespie, Greenfield Northwestern plays at Staunton, West Central heads for Pleasant Hill, North Greene is at Brussels, Rushville Industry welcomes Beardstown, and North Mac plays at Auburn.

-=-=-=–=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-

Carrollton has a semifinal football date this weekend in Moweaqua.

Carrollton will play at Moweaqua Central A and M High School at 3 PM Saturday. WEAI will carry the game live, starting with the pregame about 2:40.

The winner will play in the 1A title game Thanskgiving weekend.