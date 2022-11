By Gary Scott on November 14, 2022 at 6:43am

The Illinois High School Association girls basketball season opens today.

Around our area, New Berlin/South County hosts Southwestern, Porta/AC is home for Deer Creek Mackinaw, Beardstown welcomes Rushville Industry, Auburn plays at Virden against North Mac, Pleasant Plains travels to Macomb, and Carrollton welcomes Gillespie.

The Illinois College women’s basketball team plays at Millikin in Decatur tonight.