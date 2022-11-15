Girls Basketball-Tuesday

By Gary Scott on November 15, 2022 at 6:44am

The Illinois High School Association girls basketball season opened yesterday.

Around our area, Greenfield Northwestern fell to Staunton 61-28, New Berlin/South County stopped Southwestern 49-20, Porta/AC slipped past Deer Creek Mackinaw 48-41, and Pleasant Plains knocked off Macomb 31-16.

The Illinois College women’s basketball team fell to Millikin at Decatur last night 69-50.

Tonight, Routt is at Pittsfield, JHS travels to Quincy. Elsewhere, North Mac is home for Mount Olive, and Porta/AC travels to Riverton.

The Illinois College men host Principia at 7 tonight.