Girls In White Satin Collecting Wedding Gowns For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

A local business is doing something special for the month of October to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Girls in White Satin Bridal & Formal Wear is a collection site for donated wedding gowns this month. The dress donations go towards the Brides Against Breast Cancer charity. Girls In White Satin Owner Becky Baumgart says her business has quietly been a donor to the charity for a few years but wanted to do something a bit extra during the month of October: “This year we decided since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month that we would try to do a little bit more with that promotion for the charity. We’re offering [area] brides a chance to donate their wedding dress after their wedding has passed, or if people from the community want to donate their dress, they can come in and bring it to us.”

Baumgart says there are a few guidelines that people need to follow when donating a bridal gown: “The original cost of the dress needs to be at least $1,000 or higher. The age of the dress needs to be no older than 4 years of age, and it needs to be in pretty good condition. It needs to be clean with no rips or tears. People can bring them in anytime during our business hours during the month of October.”

Baumgart says the donations all lead up to their 12th Annual Extravaganza Sale at Hamilton’s: “The best part about all of it is October 17th, the day of our sale from 12-4PM. For every dress that we sell that day, our store Girls In White Satin is going to donate a dress to Brides Against Breast Cancer, so we are really excited about that.”

Dresses can be dropped off during normal business hours at their storefront at 300 East State Street in Jacksonville.