Girls State Track and Field meet

One Jacksonville High school athlete will compete in the state track and field meet starting today at Eastern Illinois University.

Sophomore Jade Thompson of Jacksonville will compete in the discus. She claimed the sectional title last week in Bethalto. She finished just short of qualifying in shot put, finishing 3rd at the Sectional.

Several area class 1A schools will participate this weekend.

Four will compete in multiple individual events. They are freshman Diana Huerta of Beardstown in the long jump and triple jump. Senior Teagan Morley of Pleasant Plains will run in the 100 meter dash and pole vault. Sophomore Emma Crawford of North Mac doubles up in the 100 hurdles and 100 meter dash. And Auburn senior Aleese Trimingham in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

Sophomore Brylee Lawson of West Central will be in the discus. Senior Audrie Dodds of Rushville Industry in the pole vault. Freshman Anna Weber of Pleasant Plains and Waverly senior Eden Copelin are in the high jump. Senior Aubrey Sorrell of Rushville Industry competes in the shot put.

Four from the area are in the 800 meter run…sophomore Abigail Wolters and freshman Alaina Hawker of Pleasant Plains , senior Olivia Thoroman of North Mac, and senior Caroline Peters of New Berlin.

Senior Ellie Ten Eyck of Pittsfield runs the 300 hurdles. She joins teammate freshman Avery Wyatt, who runs in the 400 meter run. Freshman Maggie Zimmerman of Porta/AC is in the 3200 run, and freshman Madigan Burger of New Berlin runs the 1600 meter race. Carrollton has sophomore Callie Fields in the 200.

Relay teams include Pleasant Plains, Auburn and Pittsfield in the 4 by 400, Plains and Carrollton in the 4 by 200, North Mac and Carrollton in the 4 by 100, and Plains, Pittsfield and New Berlin are in the 4 by 800.