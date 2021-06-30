GNW Player Named Baseball All State

By Gary Scott on June 30, 2021 at 10:16am

A Jacksonville area player has been named to the Class 1A all-state baseball team

Senior centerfielder Jacob Lansaw of Greenfield-Northwestern was named to the team by the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Lansaw hit .493 this year with 9 home runs and 45 RBIs.

Also named to the Class 1A team was senior pitcher and centerfielder Peyton Clampitt of Camp Point Central.

And named to the 2A team was SHG shortstop and pitcher Sam Antonacci, a senior for the Cyclones.

The lone CS8 player named to the 3A team was Springfield High senior centerfielder Luke Flesner.