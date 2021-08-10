Goetsch Appointed to National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Board

An electric cooperative board member is heading to the east coast to represent the area’s electric co-ops on the national stage.

Warren Goetsch of Williamsville of the Menard Electric Cooperative was chosen by his Illinois electric cooperative peers to represent the state’s electric cooperatives on the board of directors of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.

Goetsch was elected during the July 29 Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives annual meeting. He will begin serving a two-year term in March 2022 after the current term of Director Phil Carson of the Tri-County Electric Cooperative expires. Carson is stepping down after 16 years of service, where he served as Board President from 2016-2018.

Goetsch has served as a Menard Co-op board member for 34 years and is the immediate past chairman of the Association of Illinois Electric Cooperatives. Goetsch currently serves on the NRECA Director Advisory Group. The Menard Co-op serves customers in portions of Cass, Logan, Macon, Mason, Menard, Morgan, Sangamon and Tazewell counties.

NRECA is the Arlington, Virginia.–based trade association that represents the interests of more than 900 cooperatives and 42 million members across the country, as well as public power districts and public utility districts. The board is composed of one representative from each of the 48 states served by electric cooperatives.