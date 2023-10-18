GoFundMe Campaigns Started for Those Injured in US 67 Head-On Crash in Greene County

Support continues to build for those injured in a two-vehicle crash in Greene County Tuesday.

Four people were injured in the head-on crash on US 67 north of White Hall during the morning commute Tuesday. Three of the injured were students at North Greene with the other a North Greene staff member. All four were transported by ambulance to area hospitals.

GoFundMe campaign pages have now been set up for those injured in the crash. One for sisters 16-year-old Madelynn Wahl and 14-year-old Alivia Wahl, and another campaign for Courtney Bull and her first-grade daughter Emma.

The GoFundMe campaigns were started by Kate Sitton who says in the posting that with two children in the hospital, she is certain Madelynn and Alivia’s mother will not be working during this time.

Sitton is also lifelong friends with Courtney Bull whose daughter Emma has since been transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for care of her serious injuries.

The campaigns each have a goal of raising $10,000 and Sitton is now asking the community to assist in donating. She says all proceeds from each campaign will go to the families for whatever needs they may have including medical expenses.

You can find the Madelynn and Alivia campaign here.

Courtney and Emma Bull’s campaign can be found here.