GoFundMe Established for Winchester Fire Victims

A fundraiser has been set up for the victims of a fatal Scott County fire that occurred earlier this week.

The Winchester Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire in a home at 134 South Mechanic Street at approximately 2:00 am Thursday. Only one resident was home at the time of the fire.

30-year-old Christian McCombs was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital by Winchester EMS and LifeStar EMS where he was later pronounced deceased by Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson.

A GoFundMe page has been organized by friends of Christian and his significant other Linley, who according to the post, was out of town on business when the fire occurred.

According to the post, Linley and Christian had recently renovated the home together. The house has been considered a total loss. The Winchester Fire Department and Illinois State Fire Marshall’s Office are conducting an investigation into the origin of the blaze.

To donate to the fundraiser, go to GoFundMe.com and search “Help Support Linley and Lennox”.