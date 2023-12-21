GoFundMe Pages Set Up For Victims of Cass County Shooting

The lone survivor of Thursday’s mass shooting in Cass County has had a fundraising campaign set up to help with his medical expenses.

Family friend Bethane Large told the Journal Courier she organized a GoFundMe Page for 20-year old Brien Peña and his family because he is expected to have numerous surgeries and follow-up treatment. The funds raised from the page are expected to help cover the costs of transportation to the hospital and for the remaining surgeries for gunshot wounds he suffered on Thursday night.

According to the Journal Courier, Peña was listed in serious but stable condition on Monday.

A separate page has also been set up for the Bell Family to help pay for funeral expenses of Christina, Alaria, and Autumn Bell along with Autumn’s unborn child Mariposa. A memorial service has been set for Saturday, December 23rd from 8-11AM at the Virginia United Methodist Church. Services are under the care of Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home of Virginia and Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown.

Links to the GoFundMe pages can be found here and here.