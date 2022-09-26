GoFundMe Set Up For Family of Injured Pleasant Plains Football Player

A GoFundMe page has been set up for a Pleasant Plains football player who collapsed during a football game in Riverton on Saturday.

Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back, exited the game before collapsing on the team’s sidelines. Veesenmeyer was attended to by trainers on the sideline before being taken off the field by ambulance to Springfield.

According to the GoFundMe page, Veesenmeyer suffered a subdural hematoma after a hit in the game and had to be rushed to emergency surgery.

The GoFundMe page is to help offset medical expenses for Veesenmeyer’s family.

Saturday’s game was halted and will be concluded at a date yet to be determined. The Pleasant Plains Volleyball team carries on tonight in Pawnee as they play for the Sangamon County championship versus Athens.

All teams in the area have been encouraged to wear blue in support of Veesenmeyer’s recovery.

Justice Graphics has also created shirts for people to order. All profit will be donated back to Veesenmeyer’s family to help cover any expenses they may encounter during this time.