Golden Woman Accused of Making Illegal Purchases on Jensen Woods Credit Card Has Charges Dismissed

By Benjamin Cox on July 24, 2024 at 7:55am

A Golden, Illinois woman who is a former school paraprofessional at Camp Point Central School District has had felony theft charges dismissed.

Rabecca Zeiger had been charged in Brown County Circuit Court with Class 3 felony theft or unauthorized control between $500 and $10,000 back in May.

Charging documents alleged that between November 5th and December 14th of 2023 that Zeiger obtained a credit card owned by Jensen Woods, making unauthorized purchases totaling $2,048.

According to online court records, a restitution affidavit pursuant to claim was filed on July 3rd possibly indicating that Zeiger repaid the unauthorized amount back to the nondenominational community camp.

Charges in the case were dismissed by the Brown County State’s Attorney’s Office at a hearing last Wednesday.

A request for comment from Brown County State’s Attorney Michael Hill has not been returned.

Had the case continued, Zeiger faced between 5-10 years in prison and fines up to $25,000 if found guilty.