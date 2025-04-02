Golf Cart Accident with injuries in Jax

One person was taken to a Springfield hospital after a golf cart flipped on its side yesterday afternoon in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Police and EMS were called to the 500 block of South Kosciusko shortly before 4PM yesterday afternoon. The caller told police a vehicle had toppled over with two infants in the vehicle.

According to a Jacksonville Police report, a golf cart driven by 20-year old Kirsten D. Adams of the 600 block of South Diamond Street was traveling northbound on South Kosciusko when the driver over-corrected and the cart flipped over on its passenger side. Adams was transported by ambulance to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. A passenger was transported by ambulance to a Springfield area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The golf cart was carrying 19-year old Julianna M. Morris and a 3-year old female juvenile and a 1-year old female infant. The report did not identify which passenger was injured.

The golf cart was towed from the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Jacksonville Police Department.

