Golf Results-New Lanphier FB Coach

By Gary Scott on August 21, 2024 at 6:41am

The Jacksonville High School golf team finished 6th at the Alton Invitational yesterday.

Colton Barr fired a 69 for JHS to claim medalist honors.

South County claimed a win yesterday in a golf meet at Edgewood. North Mac finished 2nd. And, the South County girls claimed a second place finish yesterday, trailing only Lincolnwood.

Lanphier is looking for a new football coach, just ahead of the start of the season.

Channell1450.com reports that first year head coach Ademola Adeniji has resigned. No reason was cited.

Assistant coach Brandon Miller has stepped in as interim head coach.

Miller is a PE teacher at Lanphier.