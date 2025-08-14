Good Year for Nichols Park swim pool

One of the superintendents for Jacksonville’s parks and lakes department is pleased with the swim season at the Nichols Park pool.

The pool has been plagued with a major renovation project that was slowed by delivery delays and other setbacks.

But, the pool opened this year, and Adam Fletcher is happy with the year.

He says it was a record turnout this year, but there were people swimming in the pool each day it was open. He says the heat wave helped push up the numbers.

Fletcher says a drain in one of the shower rooms was clogged to close the pool for a bit earlier this summer, but the blockage was cleared and the season resumed without much of a delay.

He says the new toys and gadgets at the pool were well received.

Fletcher says the toy in the wade pool was very well received and the slide got high marks, too.

Fletcher says the pool closed this past Sunday for the season to give workers at the pool, mainly college students who wanted to spend some time getting ready for school.

He says the pool will not reopen Labor Day weekend because most of the staff is gone.