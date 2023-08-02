Gov. Duncan Ice Cream Social on Thursday

One of Jacksonville’s favorite late summer events to cool off with returns on Thursday.

The Governor Duncan Mansion Ice Cream social begins serving cake and ice cream at 5:30 in the front yard of the mansion at 4 Duncan Place just off of West State Street.

Governor Duncan Association member Becky Baumgart says no major changes are coming to the event this year: “Not too much has changed, but one thing that is different this year is [Association members] are spending a little time that evening at the Central Park Market downtown just trying to help promote the event and to help send people down to the Duncan Mansion. We are selling tickets ahead of time from any DAR member. Those are a couple of things we are doing differently this year, but otherwise, we like to stay with traditions since this is our 32nd year.”

Tickets are $7.50 for adults and $5 for children ages 10 and under. Baumgart says there will also be live entertainment. The Community Summer Band will be performing from 6-7PM.

Baumgart says all proceeds from the event goes to upkeep of the grounds and building of the Governor Duncan Mansion: “The DAR needs all the help they can get with the mansion. It’s a beautiful home, and it’s a lot to take care of. They appreciate any assistance from the community that they can get.”

To pre-purchase tickets, find your local DAR member, Duncan Association member, or call 217-553-7023 or email governorduncanmansion@gmail.com