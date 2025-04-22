Gov Pritzker Visits Dowtown Jacksonville to Make Announcement on RISE Grant Program

Gov JB Pritzker made an appearance in downtown Jacksonville on Tuesday to make a special announcement. Pritzker made the official announcement that the city of Jacksonville has been selected as the recipient of $2 million dollars through the Rural Innovation Stronger Economy Rise Grant program, also known as the RISE grant.

The RISE grant is intended to fund new initiatives and make capital investments to accelerate economic recovery in Illinois communities. Pritzker says that for too long state government has ignored the economic needs of smaller towns and the importance of these communities.

“For too long, our state government treated these towns as a relic from the past rather than a key part of our future. Main streets and downtowns were losing their businesses in part because they needed upgrades and improvements that local governments sometimes could not afford.

If our towns and cities cannot succeed, then neither can the state of Illinois. So, a few years ago I proposed, passed, and signed into law a program to reverse decades of neglect and broken promises at the state level. And to help bring jobs and people to Jacksonville. It’s designed to breathe new life and opportunity into our school districts, into our business districts, into our homes, and into our neighborhoods.”

Pritzker says the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is awarding $20 million dollars to 25 grantees across the state as part of the Rebuild Illinois downtown to Main Streets program, plus an additional $10 million dollars from the RISE grant program.

During a Q&A session after the announcement, Pritzker remarked on the future of the JDC grounds, saying he believes something will be done this year once the budget is passed.

“So, what’s going to happen is, and again it will be a decision by your city council, by your local mayor, by all of you, what should happen with that property. In some cases, across the state, you can revitalize the property itself. Like leaving the building in place and using it for something. I don’t think that’s the case here. Again, that’s up to you to decide. But the idea is for us to make available the capital that’s necessary for you to prepare that property for whatever you decide it should be.

I know Jacksonville, this has been a thorn in the side of everyone that’s lived here for quite some time and I’m really pleased to say that if the general assembly will pass this, and I believe they will and you should all communicate with your legislators to get them to pass this and make it happen, I believe we can help you do what you’ve been wanting to do for a long time.”

The Illinois General Assembly has until April 30th to pass the budget.

