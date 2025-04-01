Governor Duncan Work Day

By Gary Scott on April 1, 2025 at 1:59pm

A work day is being planned for a Jacksonville landmark on the city’s west side at Duncan Park.

The Park serves as the backdrop for the Governor Duncan Mansion. The mansion is operated by the Reverend James Caldwell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Members of the chapter and its board will have a clean up day at the Mansion Saturday, April 12th at 10 AM.

The board is formally extending an invitation for the public to help out.

The work needed includes cleaning woodwork, floors and maybe some painting on the second floor. Outside work includes gardening and weeding.

The volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves and tools.

Anyone interested is invited to show up on the 12th, or email the association at governorduncanassociation@gmail.com.

