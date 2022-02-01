Governor Issues State Disaster Proclamation Ahead of Winter Storm Landon; 130 National Guard Deployed For Storm Response

Governor J.B. Pritzker has issued a state disaster declaration ahead of the anticipated winter storm expected to hit the state earlier this afternoon.

The declaration has activated approximately 130 National Guardsmen to ensure all state resources are available to deal with the heavy snow, ice, and blizzard conditions expected over the coming days.

The declaration also provides specific instructions to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, the Illinois Department of Transportation, and the Illinois State Police.

Pritzker said in a press release today that he wishes to support local government disaster response and recovery operations wherever necessary with state-supported resources. Pritzker has also asked all citizens to listen to local authorities to stay up to date on the latest conditions and has asked citizens to get essentials for their household in an effort to stay home ahead of the storm.

IEMA’s State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield has been activated. Representatives from relevant state agencies will staff the SEOC 24 hours a day throughout the storm and quickly deploy resources to impacted communities. The activated National Guard are assigned to support specifically in Central Illinois and will serve as a force multiplier for State Police in 18-man platoons.

Ameren-Illinois has activated its Emergency Operations Center in Collinsville at 9AM this morning across its service territory to respond to power outages that may occur. Residents are encouraged to report downed wires and power outages immediately by calling Ameren toll free at 1-800-755-5000.

Stay tuned to WLDS/WEAI for round-the-clock coverage on cancellations and further response to Winter Storm Landon.