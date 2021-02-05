Governor Praises Greene County For Vaccination Roll Out

Governor J.B. Pritzker had praise for a local health department for its efficiency in delivering the COVID-19 vaccine. Greene County was praised during Pritzker’s visit to Rockford today to tour a vaccination site in Winnebago County.

Greene County has delivered over 1,900 doses of the vaccine so far. Pritzker says that West Central Illinois county health departments like Greene County has been exemplary for their work: “We have some of our rural counties, by the way, that are some of the best [at rolling out the vaccine] in the state. Our rural counties delivering vaccine – Greene County is an example, and I have mentioned them before in press conferences, because it is kind of remarkable for a small county to be able to do what they have done to get the vaccines off the shelf, into people’s arms as quickly as they have. I’m very proud of that, but also of the many counties that have really stepped up to get this job done.”

Jersey and Macoupin County have also vaccinated nearly 3% of their population as well, over the last several weeks. Pritzker says that he hopes with the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well as President Joe Biden’s utilization of the Defense Production Act that more vaccine will be into the arms of citizens soon.

Governor Pritzker’s Press Secretary Anne Caprara also chimed in on Twitter, posting a video of Greene County’s vaccination site saying the video “really shows the amazing work of their local health department on vaccine administration & logistics.” You can view a video of the Greene County Health Department’s vaccine roll out here on YouTube.