Governor Pritzker Warns of Potential Stay at Home Order

Governor J.B. Pritzker says if COVID-19 numbers do not improve soon, some sort of stay at home order may be enacted in the coming days.

Illinois again saw record newly confirmed cases of coronavirus today as the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 12,702 cases along with 43 additional deaths.

IDPH has asked people to limit their activities and travel and to work from home if they are able as case counts continue to climb in recent weeks.

Pritzker says if continued spread of the virus cannot be brought under control, a statewide mandate may be in order: “The numbers don’t lie. If things don’t take a turn in the coming days, we will quickly reach the point when some form of a mandatory stay at home order is all that will be left. With every fiber of my being, I do not want us to get there, but right now that seems like where we are heading. This is definitely something we’re monitoring day by day. I look at these numbers everyday and several times a day. So, it is absolutely possible and certainly likely if the numbers keep going in the wrong direction that we may have to take more stringent action.”

Pritzker says hospitalizations are at an all time high and causes have increased by 459% since October 1st.

IDPH is asking everyone to avoid unnecessary activities and travel during the next three weeks as health officials fear the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday could cause more surges of cases counts throughout the state.