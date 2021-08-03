Governor Signs Bill Ending Immigrant Detention in the State

Gov. JB Pritzker signs four bills into law aimed at offering more protection to immigrants and refugees during a ceremony Monday at East Aurora High School. (Credit: Blueroomstream.com)

Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed a package of legislation to further protect immigrants and refugees in the state.

One new law makes it a civil rights violation for employers to harass or refuse to hire an employee on the basis of their work authorization status. Another tackles targeted violence and hate crimes against immigrants.

The third piece, Governor Pritzker says, requires local officials to end partnerships with U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement: “Throughout my governorship, I’ve directed my administration to adopt policies that make Illinois a welcoming state for immigrants. I’m very proud to sign these accountability measures into law to advance our cause.”

The final law creates a task force to ensure state programs and services are meeting the needs of immigrants.