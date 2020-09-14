Gowin Pleads Guilty By Mentally Ill in Double Stabbing Homicides From 2018

Another murder trial has come to a conclusion in Greene County Court. 30 year old Adam J. Gowin of Rockbridge plead guilty to one count of first degree murder due to being mentally ill and a count of second degree murder, which was added by the state at a status hearing held on Friday.

Gowin had been charged with 6 counts of 1st Degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his two uncles, 55 year old Ronald Plummer and 54 year old Billy Plummer of Rockbridge on the night of September 8th, 2018 at 585 State Road in Rockbridge. Gowin fled the scene and was later apprehended early in the morning the next day in Gillespie.

Prior to the hearing, Gowin was evaluated for mental status by Dr. Daniel J. Cuneo after a motion filed by public defender Tom Piper. Dr. Cuneo’s report was entered into the record last Wednesday.

As to the nature of the plea agreement to the new charges filed on Friday is unknown. An email and phone call left with Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe has not been returned.

Briscoe said that he previously hoped to have Gowin’s trial settled in April, but due to COVID-19 had to await a new jury setting and for the mental evaluation to be completed.

Gowin was sentenced to 25 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections consecutively on both counts, along with 3 years of mandatory supervised release and court costs. Gowin was given credit for 733 days served dating from September 9, 2018. The previous first degree murder charges were dismissed per the plea.