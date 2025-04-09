GP High School hooks up with JWCC

By Gary Scott on April 9, 2025 at 11:27am

An area high school has joined with a western Illinois junior college to expand opportunities for students going into business, nursing and ag related jobs.

Griggsville Perry has been approved for career pathway endorsements through the Illinois State board of Education.

The Pike County high school is working with John Wood Community College.

The high school has partnered with John Wood to offer six credit hours with each pathway, allowing students to jump start their college education while still in high school.

Eighteen of the 84 students at Griggsville Perry are enrolled in the Smart State Concurrent Enrollment program.

The program also involves real world experience.

The Griggsville Perry guidance counselor’s office has more information.

