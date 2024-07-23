Grab ‘N’ Grow Greenhouse Concept Continues to Spread

"The Witty Farmer" Jenny Sauer-Schmidgall meets with 15th District Congresswoman Mary Miller and IL Farm Bureau President Brian Duncan in Washington D.C. along with other agriculture leaders to talk about the concept of the Grab N Grow Greenhouse as well as challenges facing rural communities and farmers in West Central Illinois.

A little store in Riggston continues to have a big impact in the area and in Springfield.

WGEM reports that the Grab n Grow Greenhouse was the recent recipient of a $3,000 Illinois Farm Bureau Rural Development grant to help grow the business.

Owner Jenny Sauer-Schmidgall says she is looking to expand the business with a commercial kitchen area.

Currently, the store offers locally grown, locally made products from a variety of vendors. The concept of the store is that it is 100% self-checkout and self-serve. The products include Schmidgall’s own locally raised beef, her husband’s fudge, locally produced baked goods and preserves, cream top milk, fresh-pressed juices, coffee, décor, and more.

The store has become vital to the Scott County community as the county currently doesn’t have a dedicated grocery store.

Schmidgall told WLDS News via electronic communication that she’s thankful for the grant, thankful for her neighbors who stock the store with their goods, and thankful to the community who shops there from miles around. Schmidgall recently returned from Washington D.C. Where she spoke to legislators and agricultural leaders about her business model.

Illinois Senator Doris Turner is scheduled to visit Schmidgall’s store on Tuesday.