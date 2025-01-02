Grab N Grow Greenhouse Donates Proceeds to Scott Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

The Grab n Grow Greenhouse in Riggston made their annual donation to a local entity in Scott County based on proceeds from the sales in their store and on their website.

The self-serve store cannot provide change to those who pay in cash. Instead, that cash is saved over the year and donated to a local Scott County entity chosen by the owners – the Schmidgall Family.

This year the store chose the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, who received a check last month for $2,000.

For the past 5 years the store has chosen a Scott County group to receive funds. The first two years, Scott County veterans groups were chosen. After that, tools were donated after being purchased with the proceeds to the Winchester High School shop and automotive classes.

Owner Jenny Schmidgall told the Scott County Times last week that she intends to donate next year’s proceeds to the Community Outreach Center in Winchester.