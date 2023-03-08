Grace Period Voting Begins Today for April Consolidated Election

Morgan County residents who are not registered to vote can do so ahead of the April consolidated election.

Morgan County Clerk Jill Waggener says today began grace period voting in Illinois. “It actually started this morning at 8:30, and grace period is just another way for people to register to vote. You can come into my office and register with two forms of ID. One needs to have your current address, and you will be expected to vote at the time of registration.

We are still in the middle of early voting and both of these will continue until the day before the election, so until Monday, April 3rd you may grace period vote and early vote in my office.”

Waggener says so far early voting has been slow but steady at the Morgan County Courthouse. She says that even though there are no national or state offices on the ballot, the April consolidated election has an even greater impact on the local voter. “In this election, you are voting for the people who represent you on municipal boards in villages and cities.

Here in Morgan County, you will also be voting on school board trustees, the people who help make decisions for children in school, and different library trustees as well as community college trustees.”

Waggener reminds that it is important to cast your ballot so your voice is heard. She is encouraging everyone in Morgan County to get out the vote. “Just to remind people to either come in and early vote, register and vote or show up at the polls on April 4th and cast your ballot.”

Early voting is held at the Morgan County Courthouse Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm in the County Clerk’s Office on the first floor. Early voting will also be available on Saturday, April 1st from 9:00 am to noon.

For more information, contact the Morgan County Clerk’s Office at 217-243-8581, or online at morgancounty-il.com.