Graduates Encouraged to Remove and Keep Their Banner from 2020 Class Tribute

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 30, 2020 at 10:34am

High School Seniors in Jacksonville are encouraged to take their graduation banner, tomorrow.

Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation Director Amy Albers says starting tomorrow, Sunday, May 31, all Jacksonville graduating seniors are being asked to remove and take home their 2020 senior banner that is currently hanging on the Community Park fencing near the intersection of West Morton Avenue and South Diamond Street.

The banners were hung just over a week ago as a special recognition of the graduating class of 2020, since they were unable to participate in traditional graduation ceremonies or proms due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Albers is thanking everyone who made the tribute possible, especially Benton and Associates who donated the costs of the banners.

Seniors from Jacksonville High School, Routt Catholic, Westfair Academy, The Illinois School for the Deaf and Illinois School for the Visually Impaired are all included in the tribute.

Albers says starting June 2nd, any banners left on the fence will be taken down by the Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation and assumed they are not wanted.