Grafton Man Arrested For Criminal Sexual Assault in Roodhouse

The Roodhouse Police Department arrested a Grafton man on Thursday night after a reported sexual assault.

According to Roodhouse Police reports, at approximately 9PM Thursday a Roodhouse Police officer received a report of an alleged sexual assault that occurred in Roodhouse. Upon arrival to the unidentified location, the officer began an investigation. Subsequent to investigation, 22-year old Robert M. Spurgeon of Grafton was arrested and cited for criminal sexual assault of an individual above the age of 13 but under the age of 18.

No other information about the incident is being released at this time by police. Spurgeon was due in Greene County Circuit Court at 10:30 this morning for a pretrial detention hearing. The Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a motion deny pretrial release. Spurgeon remains held at the Greene County Jail.