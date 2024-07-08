Grafton Man Sentenced to Probation for Sexual Assault

A Jersey County man arrested in Roodhouse last Fall for sexual assault of a teenager has been sentenced to probation in Greene County Court.

22-year old Joseph M. Spurgeon of Grafton pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual abuse of a victim who is at least 13 years of age but under 17 years of age and the person is at least 5 years older than the victim at the time of the alleged crime.

According to a Roodhouse Police report, on the evening of October 19th, an officer of the Roodhouse Police Department responded to a call in Roodhouse regarding an alleged sexual assault. The officer responded to the call for service and an investigation began. Subsequent to the investigation, Spurgeon was arrested and transported to the Greene County Jail. No further information about the incident is available.

On Friday, Spurgeon pleaded guilty to the charge in Greene County Circuit Court before Judge Zachary Schmidt. Schmidt sentenced Spurgeon to 3 years of adult probation and ordered him to pay court costs.