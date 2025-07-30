Grain Belt Express Dead?

By Gary Scott on July 30, 2025 at 10:49am

The US Department of Energy has canceled a conditional loan for phase one of a transmission line that would have passed through at least four counties in the Jacksonville area.

The Grain Belt Express line would have passed through Pike, Scott and Greene, and passed just south of the Morgan County line.

It was designed to transport electricity by wind and solar farms across three other states and deliver the power to the edge of Indiana.

But, the Trump administration put the kibosh on the proposal by canceling a loan that would have provided $4-point-9 billion.

The plan dates back a decade, and would have covered 207 miles in Illinois.

Illinois Farm Bureau president Brian Duncan applauded the decision, and praised members of congress, including congresswoman Mary Miller and congressman Mike Bost.

Bost said farmers would lose their land to the government through eminent domain. Miller said it would have threatened the livelihoods and property rights of hundreds of Illinois farmers.

The Farm Bureau first challenged the Illinois Commerce Commission’s approval of the project in 2015, and 2018.

The proposal was resurrected in August of 2022. The appeal by the Farm Bureau and landowner groups is now pending before the Illinois Supreme Court.