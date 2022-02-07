Grain Belt Express Line Open House To Be Held Next Week in Pittsfield

The first of a series of public hearings on an electricity transmission line slated to come through West Central Illinois will happen next week.

A public hearing on the Grain Belt Express Transmission project, which aims to connect residents of Illinois and other states with clean electricity sources, will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15th at the Pike Senior Citizen Center in Pittsfield, located at 220 West Adams Street.

The project has gained siting approvals in Kansas, Missouri and Indiana and is working with the Illinois Commerce Commission to gain state regulatory approval in Illinois.

As a part of its regulatory approval, the transmission line must hold public hearings on the primary and alternate routes of the line running about 200 miles through central Illinois from Pike County to the Indiana State line.

The meeting will be an open house format where attendees can come and go as they please.

Additional public meetings will be held in March and April. Those who wish to attend a meeting virtually can do so online right now through February 21st at https://grainbeltexpress.com/illinois

Innvenergy estimates that the Grain Belt Express line will create 2,200 jobs, bring $1.2 billion in new economic activity and provide $33 million in new tax revenue to local communities over the next 20 years.

For more information on the project, visit GrainBeltExpress.com , leave a message on the project’s hotline at 866-452-4082 or email connect@grainbeltexpress.com.