Grain Belt Express Not Dead

By Gary Scott on August 1, 2025 at 5:46am

A spokesman for the Grain Belt Express project says the project remains alive, despite the fact that the Trump Administration has canceled a nearly $5-billion loan for the project.

The announcement from the Trump Administration was made earlier this week.

But, Robert Scott says the cancellation of the loan guarantee does not impact the project’s state led regulatory approval.

Scott said…quote..”While we are disappointed about the LPO loan program guarantee, a privately financed Grain Belt Express transmission superhighway will advance President Trump’s agenda of American energy and technology dominance while delivering billions of dollars in energy cost savings, strengthening grid reliability and resiliency, and creating thousands of American Jobs.” End quote.

The line would pass through Pike, Scott and Greene, and pass just south of the Morgan County line, delivering energy to the edge of Indiana while passing through three states.

The Illinois Farm Bureau praised the decision of the loan cancellation by the current administration because farmers would lose land to the government through eminent domain.

The proposed project was resurrected in August of 2022. The appeal by the Farm Bureau and landowner groups is now pending before the Illinois Supreme Court.