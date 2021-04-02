Grain Bin Fire In Bradfordton

A large grain bin fire has closed down a portion of Illinois Route 97 in Bradfordton while multiple fire agencies are on the scene working to suppress the blaze. WICS Newschannel 20 reports that Springfield Fire received a call of a grain bin fire at approximately 3:30PM at a grain bin near a grain elevator on West Jefferson Street just to the south of Illinois Route 97, northwest of Springfield.

According to a post from Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37’s Facebook, the fire is believed to have originated in the second and top floors of the elevator. The fire was fully involved when Springfield firefighters arrived to the scene. Utility companies, tanker trucks, and apparatus requests were sent out to several local fire districts for mutual aid. Portions of the structure collapsed and firefighters engaged the blaze from all four sides of the structure to attempt further spread to nearby buildings on the property and adjacent properties. Multiple power lines were also downed because of the fire.

Illinois State Police District 9 was called to the scene for traffic control. ISP shut down both east and westbound lanes into and out of the area while fire apparatus was working on suppression efforts. Local traffic was diverted to nearby country roads out of the path of the blaze. WICS reports that no injuries were reported.

This continues to be a developing story.