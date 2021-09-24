Grain Truck Takes Out Hydrant in Bluffs

A mishap with a grain truck is causing serious water service issues in Bluffs.

According to an announcement by the Village of Bluffs social media, a grain truck was turning a corner in Bluffs this afternoon and ran over a fire hydrant, completely tearing it off and causing an unknown amount of damage to the water main.

At least four large water breaks are reported in the brief post. Linda Sapp with the Village of Bluffs says that crews are on scene and JULIE has already cleared the area for digging.

She says crews from two other areas are heading to Bluffs to assist with whatever issues they may find.

Sapp says no boil order has been issued at this time, however, that it is possible one could be issued later.

For updates go to the Village of Bluffs Facebook page, or the WLDS/WEAI website, or Facebook. We will keep you updated with information once it becomes available.