Granite City Man Sentenced for 2021 White Hall Stabbing Incident

A former White Hall man will be headed to prison after being involved in a stabbing in the city in July of 2021.

28 year old Tyler D. Lockhart pleaded guilty today in a bench trial setting in Greene County Court to one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Lockhart was arrested on the evening of July 11, 2021 by Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies after officers from the White Hall Police Department were called to an active physical disturbance in the 500 block of Bridgeport Street near Bruce Drive. Upon arrival, a White Hall officer found 31 year old Brandon Brown unresponsive with two stab wounds to the back sitting in a car. According to the report, the wounds were received during a fight with another male and female subject known to him, later identified as Lockhart and 40 year old Tiffany A. Syrcle of White Hall. The suspects fled the scene at a high rate of speed in a White SUV, and according to the report, had a 5 year old child of Syricle’s in the vehicle. Greene County Deputies were able to arrest Lockhart and Syrcle without incident once they conducted a traffic stop. According to a report from the Journal Courier at the time, Syrcle and Brown were in a prior relationship. The altercation allegedly arose over a custody dispute between the two parties.

Syrcle was later charged with aggravated battery for allegedly punching Brown’s girlfriend who was also present during the altercation on Bridgeport Street in White Hall. She later pleaded guilty to reckless conduct and received 2 years of court supervision in the case.

According to later reports, Brown has since recovered from the stab wounds he received in the incident.

Lockhart was sentenced to serve 4 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the charge to run consecutively with a 4 year sentence in IDOC received in St. Clair County Circuit Court.

Lockhart was charged in a separate incident for aggravated battery with strangulation, aggravated battery of a victim over the age of 60, three counts of domestic battery, and resisting a peace officer. On February 15th, he pleaded guilty to the aggravated battery of a victim over the age of 60 charge, all others were dropped per the plea agreement. Details surrounding the St. Clair County arrest are not currently available.

In total, Lockhart is expected to serve 8 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the two cases.