Grant Money on the Way to Morgan County from IHDA

By Gary Scott on October 7, 2025 at 6:55am

The Morgan County board got word yesterday morning that a new home repair program is nearly in place for Morgan County property owners.

Commissioner Dr Michael Woods says a press release on the announcement is out now.

He says this money comes from the Illinois Housing Development Authority.

It’s $350-thousand for Morgan County. But, not all applications will get assistance. It is for low income households.

Dr Woods says the website will be available to allow residents to apply for the program.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority is ihda.org. People can apply at hrap.tecsinc.com. Or they can contact Jacksonville’s community development office at 479-4600.