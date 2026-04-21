Grants for 342 West State Demo?

By Gary Scott on April 21, 2026 at 12:07pm

Jacksonville is actively looking to see if grant money is available for the demolition and clean up of a burned out apartment building at 342 West State.

Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard says the building must come down as soon as possible, because engineers say the lack of structural integrity poses a threat to property and people nearby.

The Cherry Apartments burned in a fire January 15th in a blaze investigators are considering might be suspicious.

The council gave the administration the go-ahead a week ago Monday for hire Jaren Industries in Springfield for $350-thousand. But, the project must clear legal hurdles.

Jacksonville mayor Andy Ezard is hopeful the city can find grant money.

The landfilling of the ruins of the building is challenging because of the materials in the building.

Ezard says the city has no choice but to push the project along quickly.

The building is unsafe, and must come down.

The probation department and a couple of other Morgan County offices are staying out of the building next door, until the property is cleaned up.