Grants handed out to Schools in the Area for teaching Vacancies

By Gary Scott on September 1, 2026 at 6:24pm

Illinois is handing out grant money to several school districts in the area looking at teacher shortages.

The Teacher Vacancy Grant Pilot was created in 2023. The total amount given out this year is $15-million.

Jacksonville school district 117 will get just over $205-thousand. Triopia is set to receive $61,700, and Winchester will receive $91,700.

Pikeland is set to receive just over $190-thousand, and Pleasant Hill will get $91,700.

There is a $181,700 for North Greene, $85-thousand for Brown County, and $58,300 for Calhoun.

Beardstown has been awarded $183-thousand.

The awards are based on unfilled full time equivalent teaching positions, evidence based funding and geographic considerations.

A total of 100 school districts have been funded through this program this year.