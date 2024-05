The greatest show on dirt lived up to its name last night at the Jacksonville Speedway.

The record crowd saw David Gravel take home the top spot for his first ever win at the Jacksonville Speedway and his fourth win of the season.

Gravel used a late slide job to move past Kyle Larson to take the podium. Michael “Buddy” Kofoid, Carson Macedo, and Corey Day completed the Top 5. More information about the race can be found at the World of Outlaws official website here.