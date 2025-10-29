Grayson Found Guilty of 2nd Degree Murder, Not Guilty of 1st Degree Murder

After 12 hours of deliberating at the Peoria County Courthouse the jury has found former Sangamon County deputy Sean Grayson guilty of second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Sonya Massey.

Grayson shot and killed Massey in her home in July of 2024 after responding to a 911 call of a possible intruder at her residence. He was charged with three counts of first-degree murder. The jury was given the option of convicting him of second-degree murder. They found him not guilty on all three counts of first-degree murder.

The conviction on second-degree murder in the state of Illinois could carry a prison sentence of anywhere from 4 to 20 years. Grayson is also eligible for probation with no prison time at all.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.