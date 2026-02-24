Grayson Goes to Prison in Undisclosed Location

By Harold Smith on February 24, 2026 at 9:53am

The former sheriff’s deputy who was convicted of second degree murder last year has begun serving his prison sentence.

31 year old Sean Grayson was a Sangamon County Deputy when he responded to a call that resulted in the shooting death of Sonya Massey in July of 2024.

Grayson was found guilty of the shooting in October of last year. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison January 29th.

The Illinois Department of Corrections is not disclosing the location where Grayson is serving his sentence.

An IDOC spokesperson said Grayson’s location is not being discussed due to safety and security concerns.

A source close to the case says Massey has been moved to a facility out of state.

Among the factors effecting where Grayson is housed is proximity to specialized health care facilities.

Grayson suffers from colon cancer that has spread to his liver and his lungs.

If Grayson gets credit for time served in the county jail and gets credit for good behavior, he would be eligible for release in eight-and-a-half years.