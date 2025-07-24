Grayson Transferred Back to Sangamon Co. Jail While Awaiting Trial

Sangamon County Sheriff Paula Crouch announced today that Sean Grayson, the former Sangamon County deputy accused of murdering Sonya Massey, has been transferred to the Sangamon County Jail.

Crouch said the following in a press release today: “Sean Grayson was transferred today from the Macon County Jail to the Sangamon County Jail.

The transfer was made to accommodate ongoing medical procedures and follow-up appointments that, due to operational needs of the Sheriff’s Office, require him to be housed in Springfield. This decision was made after consultation between correctional and medical staff to ensure access to required services while maintaining secure custody.

Grayson will be housed in a secure unit within the Sangamon County Jail. Appropriate safety precautions are in place to manage his custody and ensure the secure operation of the facility.

Grayson is expected to remain in the Sangamon County Jail until his trial takes place in Peoria County.”

Grayson is said to be undergoing ongoing treatment for cancer.

Meanwhile, according to a report from WICS Newschannel 20, Grayson’s attorneys appear to be poised to release evidence of the mental state of Sonya Massey at the upcoming trial. Grayson is charged with first-degree murder following a shooting incident on July 6, 2024 at Massey’s residence after a report of a prowler. Grayson’s attorneys, Daniel L. Fultz and Mark Kevin Wykoff Sr., have filed a motion to allow evidence of Massey’s mental condition to be presented at trial. The defense argues that Massey’s state of mind is relevant to the case due to Massey possibly experiencing mental health issues in days leading up to the shooting documented through various 9-1-1 calls the residence. The defense contends that Massey’s mental state is central to determining whether Grayson’s use of deadly force was justified. They argue that statements made by Massey shortly before the incident, which indicate her mental distress, should be considered by the court. Additionally, Grayson’s legal team has filed a motion to introduce evidence of Massey’s alleged propensity for violence, citing an incident where she reportedly assaulted a neighbor with a brick on the day of the shooting. The defense claims this evidence is necessary to establish who was the initial aggressor in the confrontation.

The trial is scheduled to begin on October 20th in Peoria.