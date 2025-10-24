Grayson Trial: Law Professor and Author Seth Stoughton Provides Expert Testimony

Day 5 of the Sean Grayson deadly shooting trial has concluded in Peoria.

The jury heard from Law professor and author Seth Stoughton. He’s is the Faculty Director of the Excellence in Policing & Public Safety Program at the University of South Carolina and teaches criminal law, criminal procedure, and police law and policy. Stoughton also authored a book titled Evaluating Police Uses of Force. He has testified as an expert about 150 times and at trial 16-20 times.

WICS provided live updates as Stoughton was questioned by both legal teams. Grayson’s attorney, Daniel Fultz objected to Stoughton’s testimony based on the belief that his testimony could lead to significant confusion with the jury because Stoughton and Grayson have different understandings of ‘best practices.’ Fultz argued that Grayson was trained according to Sangamon County policy, not national standards. Judge Cadagin overruled the objection.

Stoughton closely examined the body cam footage from the night that Sonya Massey was killed by Grayson frame by frame. Stoughton says Sean Grayson made decisions that were tactically unsound. The decisions include pulling his gun and stepping in front of Dep. Farley. Stoughton says Grayson moving forward towards Massey after drawing his firearm increased the opportunity for Massey to cause harm.

When asked by State’s Attorney John Milhiser if the shooting of Sonya Massey was acceptable, proper, or appropriate in regard to tactics, Stoughton answered “No.” The court adjourned at 3:31pm. The trial will resume on Monday at 9am.