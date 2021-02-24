Great River Road Receives National Designation

A portion of scenic highway in Western Illinois has received national designation.

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill) today announced the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has designated Illinois’ portion of the Great River Road along the Mississippi River as an All-American Road for both its historic and cultural significance.

Davis says the designation was made pursuant to the Reviving America’s Scenic Byways Act of 2019 which aims to recognize, preserve and enhance selected roads.

He says the designation will bring more regional and national attention to the Great River Road National Scenic Byway which should increase tourism activity that supports many communities he serves.

Nationally, 49 new designations to the America’s Byways collection, including 15 All-American Roads (AAR) and 34 National Scenic Byways (NSB) in 28 states, were made. This increases the number of America’s Byways to 184 across 48 states.