Green Building demolished, Greenfield Public Library to reopen soon

By Benjamin Cox on October 8, 2026 at 10:31am

Demolition is complete on the Green Building in Greenfield, allowing work to begin toward reopening the nearby public library.

The building, located west of the Greenfield Public Library, was successfully demolished Tuesday, October sixth.

According to River County News, Greenfield officials learned in August that one of the building’s exterior walls had begun bowing outward, prompting an emergency meeting with the Greenfield Revitalization Project.

The GRP had purchased the condemned building with plans to rehabilitate it, but determined the structure was beyond repair and began working to secure demolition funding.

The building’s instability had also forced the Greenfield Public Library to remain closed.

Mayor Brock Meyer says library staff are now working to prepare the facility for reopening. A reopening date is expected to be announced in the next few days.

Meyer also praised the GRP for addressing a longstanding issue, saying the building is one of several items the city and residents will need to address in the coming years.